Bill And Melinda Gates To DIVORCE After 27 Years Of Marriage.

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced that they are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage, saying “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” the Twitter statement said.

Bill and Melinda began dating in 1987 after meeting at a New York trade show, and she’d go on to work in marketing for Microsoft and be appointed as General Manager of Information Products in the early ’90s.

The couple wed on January 1, 1994, in Hawaii- Melinda left the company in 1996 to focus on starting their family. Bill and Melinda have 3 adult children, Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe — and reside in their huge, earth-sheltered family mansion, dubbed Xanadu 2.0, overlooking Lake Washington in Medina, WA.

The organisation has since spent billions fighting causes such as infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations in children. The Gates’ – along with investor Warren Buffett – are behind the Giving Pledge, which calls on billionaires to commit to giving away the majority of their wealth to good causes.


According to Forbes, Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the fourth wealthiest person in the world.

