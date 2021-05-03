Anglicans in Albir & Alfaz

Following the suspension of worship imposed due to the Covid pandemic, our churches are re-opening. All churches are now welcoming congregations in carefully prepared and fully compliant sanitized conditions, at the regular service times. Please check with the link ABOUT US – Churches and Services | Costa Blanca Anglican Chaplaincy (costablanca-anglicanchaplaincy.org)

We worship in Albir on Sundays starting at 9.30. You can find us in the center of Albir, turn up the main road hill, Camino de la Cantera, (quite near Consum Supermarket), signposted Rober Palas Hotel, turn right in front of the hotel and the Church (Norwegian Seaman’s Church) is just inside the next road on the left, Carrer Mart. We also have a service of Holy Communion every Thursday at 11 am at the Forum Mare Nostrum. The second Thursday monthly is a healing service.

We are excited across the Chaplaincy because in May we will celebrate our FIFTY YEARS ANNIVERSARY. In Albir we will celebrate this with a special Sung Evensong at 15.00 on Sunday 23 May. We will also be serving refreshments afterward. More details later. Our services at The Forum are small and meaningful. This is a photograph of our chaplain Fr Paul Dean leading our service last week. We still comply with all the Covid regulations, social distancing is not a problem and we continue to wear masks. You can certainly be assured of safety and a warm welcome.

If you would like any further information please contact one of the local churchwardens, Elaine Mitchell on 636 164 467 or Paul Winter 602 218 483. There is also a lot of information on all seven churches in the Chaplaincy from Gandia to El Campello, on the Chaplaincy Website, www.costablanca-anglicanchaplaincy.org We look forward to welcoming you.

Email: [email protected]

Out of hours Safeguarding Helpline –

For an urgent safeguarding issue call : +44 (0) 303 003 1111.