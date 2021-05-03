Andalucía Incidence Rates And New Infections Continue To Drop.

Andalucía registered 1,706 cases of coronavirus today, Monday, May 3, which is 350 more positives than on Saturday. The Ministry of Health and Families has reported seven deaths, the same figure as a week ago and two less than two days ago.

The good news is that the cumulative incidence rate of the autonomous community continues to fall for the thirteenth day and stands at 212.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 1.18 points less than on Saturday and 28.02 points below the rate recorded on the previous Monday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



By provinces, Seville has again added the highest number of infections with 457, followed by Granada with 420 and Malaga with 248. The remaining provinces have recorded less than 200 cases: Jaen with 151, Cordoba with 136, Cadiz with 115, Almeria with 92, and Huelva with 87.

In terms of deaths in the last 48 hours, Almería and Granada are the provinces with the highest number of deaths, with two each, while Cádiz, Jaén, and Seville recorded one death respectively. Andalucía also admitted 1,318 patients to it’s hospitals today after four consecutive days of decline, although this is 108 less than a week ago (1,426), while those admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) remain unchanged in the last four days with 346.

Andalucía reopened the mobility across it’s provinces on Thursday, April 29, after more than four months of closure. The chairman of the board, Juanma Moreno, announced that “All Andalucíans are free to move within our autonomous community to go to the countryside or to the beach.”

The border closures were maintained even during Holy Week, to avoid a fourth wave of coronavirus, although it was compensated with an extension of the hours of shops and hotels until 10:30 p.m.

Source: The Sur