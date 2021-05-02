The foreign secretary has said the UK is on the “last lap” in its fight against the coronavirus with restrictions being listed.

However, Dominic Raab has said a “careful” approach in the easing restrictions is still necessary and “steady steps” is the “smart way to go”.

Raab told Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I know that people are hankering to go a bit faster but actually we feel vindicated at taking steady steps out of the lockdown is the smart way to go.

“We’re very close now to really turning the corner and I think we still need to be careful to go as I said we don’t want to see the gains lost and the sacrifices that have been made undone.

“By the time we get to June 21 almost all social restrictions will be lifted, so there’s only a little bit more time to go but it’s right we do that in a careful way.

“I do think we just need to make sure that in the last lap, if you like, that we are careful and we don’t lose the gains we’ve made.”

When asked about reports that students at secondary schools may be offered the Covid-19 vaccine starting in September, Raab said he wouldn’t “speculate at what we’re going to do beyond the existing road map” but said that “all the different contingencies” were being looked into.

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions is set to happen on May 17, with a maximum of six people or two households permitted to meet indoors and almost all restrictions on meeting outdoors will be lifted.