UK Government to Announce Green Travel List Early

THE UK government is set to announce its green travel list early.

According to the Mirror newspaper, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the update would be set out “well before” May 17.

Before the announcement, latest data from around the world will be analysed by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, looking at the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated and infection rate.

Most of Europe is expected to be added to the amber list, where travellers must quarantine on return to the UK.

The news comes after Mallorca and Ibiza could be on the UK’s green list of areas Britons can travel to.

According to reports, the high vaccination rates and low infections puts them in a strong position to be included on the UK government’s green list.

The government is expected to release a green list of up to 30 countries for summer holidays, including the Balearic islands of Mallorca and Ibiza.

The green list is part of a traffic light programme which sees countries looked at based on the percentage of their population who have been vaccinated, the rate of infection, the presence of any variants, and the country’s access to data.

Experts will then put a country on the UK’s red, amber or green travel list and travellers to green list countries will need to take a PCR test before they depart and then another PCR test after arriving back in the UK, however quarantine is not required.

Amber and red list arrivals to the UK will have to take a test before departure and when arriving back in the UK. Travelers to amber countries can quarantine at home after arriving back in the UK, while those to red countries will have to quarantine in a hotel.

Many countries will require international visitors to have been vaccinated or recently tested before they can enter for travel.