Take a photo

ALMERIA’S Guardia Civil is organising a photography and video competition to celebrate the force’s 177th anniversary.

There are two age groups, one for those aged between 14-18 and another for over-18s.

There are also two separate categories for black-and-white and colour photos.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Entries should be sent via the WeTransfer programme to the opcalmeria@gmail.com email address while videos, lasting a maximum of 20 seconds, should be uploaded Instagram, the Guardia Civil organisers explained, with the guardia_civil_almeria label and the #177añosgcalmeria hashtag.

Rules and conditions can be consulted on the Almeria force’s Twitter account, Almería @gcalmeriaopc, as well as Guardiacivilalmeria on Facebook and guardia_civil_almeria on Instagram.

Closing date is May 16 with awards for the prize-winners presented during the Guardia Civil’s 177th anniversary events.

More information is available from the Almeria Guardia Civil’s Oficina Periférica de Comunicación (950621956 or 680411337).

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here