Star Trek And The A-Team Actor Nathan Jung Dies Aged 74.

Star Trek actor Nathan Jung has died at the age of 74. The Hollywood star, whose career spanned more than 50 years in a number of productions including The A-Team, died from undisclosed causes in California.

Jung’s close friend and lawyer Timothy Tau revealed to Variety the 74-year-old died on April 24. Known for his tall stature, Jung was regularly cast in enforcer-style roles, including Genghis Khan in the 1969 Star Trek episode The Savage Curtain. From there, Jung took on a number of big roles, including axe-wielding villain The Dark Rider in Kung Fu.

Jung also landed a role in the hit 1980s TV series The A-Team, starring as Chi in the 1986 episode Point of No Return. Jung worked alongside martial arts film legend Bruce Lee and his son Brandon in a 1969 episode of Here Comes the Brides.

Jung appeared on “M*A*S*H*,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “CHiPs,” “General Hospital,” “Manimal,” “Riptide” and “Hunter.” He also held roles in “Sanford and Son,” in which he played Helen Funai’s cousin, Saburyo. In the ’90s, he had stints on “Louis & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” “Martial Law” and “Burke’s Law.”

In 2016, he narrated a documentary entitled Nathan Jung v Bruce Lee which takes a look back at what it was like working with the iconic Lee. Jung is survived by his nephew, Keith Jung.

Source: Variety