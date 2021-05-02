She did it!

She did it!
GEMMA MORETON-CLARK: Shorn, but the local TNR programme will be €1,200 the richer Photo credit: Maria Esworthy

DID Gemma Brave the Shave?

Of course she did!

Last month we told readers how Gemma Moreton-Clark, part-owner of Cordob’r in Zurgena, intended to raise money for the local Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) cat sterilisation programme with a sponsored head-shave on May 1.

She also organised a raffle at the Cordob’r where the shave would be held, donating the first prize.

The day arrived and Gemma said goodbye to her hair but raised an astonishing €1,000 and with more cash still coming in, the final total is expected to exceed €1,200.

Raffle prizes included a hamper from Brenda Baglin, plus a long list of contributions from local bars and businesses that have all been affected by the Covid pandemic but still gave generously.


Other members of the community deserved a pat on the back, not only for raffle tickets and sponsoring the shave but for attending the event and generally providing support for the programme.

TNR so important because female cats can become pregnant six weeks after giving birth and while feeding a current litter.  As a result, one female kitten can produce 20,000 descendants in four years.

Neutered male cats do not feel the need to protect territory or find and defend females, eliminating the fights that can result in major injuries and disease.


