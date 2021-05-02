Selwo Costa Del Sol Reports A Tripling In Bookings

SELWO Costa Del Sol Reports A Tripling In Bookings since the borders were opened up again

Parques Reunidos, the international entertainment operator based in Madrid, which has facilities on the Costa del Sol, including, Selwo Estepona, Selwo Marina, and the Benalmádena Cable Car, in the province of Málaga, has announced a big increase in bookings after the news of the opening of mobility between Andalucían provinces.

To coincide with Holy Week (Easter) in Spain, Parques Reunidos opened their facilities to the public, but they have now told Europa Press that bookings have increased considerably for this weekend, and for the immediate future, saying that since Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucía made the announcement, Selwo Costa del Sol bookings have tripled.

Occupancy at their Selwo Aventura hotel is at 95 per cent up until June 5 already, “very encouraging data for the economy of the Costa del Sol”, said a spokesperson, explaining that the majority of those bookings have come from other provinces of Andalucía, including Granada, Sevilla, Córdoba, Cádiz, and Almería.

All coronavirus sanitary controls will be in place, with a 50 per cent capacity restriction, social distancing, and the availability of hydroalcoholic hand gels in different parts of the park, although the company is eager to point out that the risk of contagion “is almost non-existent because these parks are large open-air spaces”.

Selwo, located near to Estepona, on the Costa del Sol, is a fantastic day out for all the family, you can visit the website here, to buy tickets online as well, as reported by 101tv.es.


