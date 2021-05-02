Queen Caught In Security Scare As Two Intruders Break Into Windsor Estate.

THE QUEEN was involved in a fresh security scare after two intruders were apprehended on the Windsor Castle estate, according to reports.

Alarms were raised after a male and female intruder scaled a fence and broke into her Windsor estate. The man, 31, and his girlfriend, 29, gained entry to the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park last Sunday. The pair had managed to scale the fences around the Royal Lodge before being apprehended by the police. This is the second such intrusion in weeks and former security staff had expressed their concern over the two break-ins.

The grounds are home to All Saints Chapel where the 95-year-old Queen – who is still grieving the loss of her husband Prince Philip last month – attends church.

It is also a spot where the Monarch rides her horses and takes her corgis for walks. Both intruders were arrested and taken to Maidenhead police station – but have since been let out on bail. The lodge is Prince Andrew’s official residence and he was at home at the time of the incident, insiders said.

A source claimed to the newspaper: “This is an astonishing lapse. Everyone was on high alert after the first intruder, now this happens. Heads could roll. It is unforgivable. The couple wandered around for ages before anyone spotted them and police were called. Andrew was at home at the time. You have to wonder what on Earth is going on up there.”

Princess Diana’s former personal protection officer blasted the estate’s security as a “farce”, saying it made the widowed Queen “vulnerable”. Thames Valley Police confirmed officers were called to reports of two trespassers in the lodge grounds in Berkshire on the afternoon of April 25.

A spokeswoman for the Queen has so far declined to comment on the matter.

Source: The Daily mail