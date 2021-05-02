Police Arrest Man Accused of Blackmailing Clients of Prostitutes in Marbella

POLICE have arrested a man in Marbella accused of blackmailing the clients of prostitutes.

Officers from the Guardia Civil arrested the man after he allegedly blackmailed the clients of prostitutes in Marbella.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the man threatened seven clients, telling them he would kill them if they did not pay him €1,000.

Police say the man, who was based in Marbella, contacted clients of prostitutes across Spain in Avila, Castellon, Oviedo and Valencia.

They say the suspect obtained the phone numbers of the clients before contacting them, telling them they had not paid the prostitute they had hired and threatening to kill them if they did not pay €1,000.

According to police, the man sent victims videos showing him with guns, before sending them messages saying that he would kill them if they did not pay up.

One of the clients who reported the crime to police paid part of the sum, allowing Guardia Civil officers to track the suspect, naming him as a man in his fifties.

Members of the Estepona Guardia Civil arrested and detained the man, who has now been charged with blackmail and threats.

Earlier this year, the National Police arrested 57 people for further blackmail cases.

This criminal gang was charged with a total of 243 crimes of threats for profit, after they asked their victims for amounts ranging between €100 and €80,000, making close to €650,000, according to police.

The gang operated throughout Spain, with their leaders living in Madrid, Valencia and Malaga.