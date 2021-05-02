NoseiD App Can Bring Back Lost Dogs Through Nose Scan

Iams are to launch a new app, NoseiD, that can reunite lost dogs with owners through nose scanning.

As reported by D P Review, Iams are to launch a new app, NoseiD, that can reunite lost dogs with owners through nose scanning. The company plans to use smartphone cameras to scan dog’s noses, acting as a fingerprint, allowing someone to track the lost dog back to its owner.

Losing a dog can be a very stressful and traumatic experience, for both dogs and owners. Iams says of the app: “The app helps you capture your dog’s unique nose print and guides you through what to do in case your buddy ever gets lost. It can even help people who have found your dog get in touch with you faster.”

Unlike microchips, NoseiD isn’t at all intrusive (it should be said, however, microchips are a great idea for pets should they become lost or stolen). Owners take a photograph of their dog’s nose, with the dog facing the camera head-on.

Much like a fingerprint, a dog’s nose is distinct, and Iams believes that the app has enough accuracy to avoid false positives. Iams writes: “Your dog’s nose print is completely unique, like human fingerprints. By scanning and saving their unique nose print, NOSEiD creates a form of ID for your dog that can help bring them home if they ever get lost”.

Owners can also include photographs and a physical description of their dogs on the app, helping to speed up the process of reuniting owners and lost canines.

Craig Neely, vice president of marketing at Mars Petcare, the parent company of Iams, said in a statement: “Pets are irreplaceable family members, and with the NOSEiD app, we’re hoping to help keep more pets in their loving homes and out of shelters – taking another step toward our goal of ending pet homelessness.”

“The app is designed to be a community resource, so whether someone has a dog or not, they’ll be able to join the NOSEiD community to help reunite lost dogs with their families in their own neighbourhood” Neely continued.