Mother Of Two Missing Girls In Tenerife Sends Message Of Hope

THE mother of two missing girls in Tenerife has sent a message of hope to her children.

The mother of two missing girls in Tenerife has sent a message of hope to her children.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported in 20 Minutos, the mother of two missing girls in Tenerife has sent a message of hope. The two girls, a one-year-old and a six-year-old disappeared on Tuesday last week with their father.

On Friday, April 30, a maritime search team reported finding a baby chair floating in the sea close to the area where the boat thought to contain a father and his two girls went missing from Tenerife on Tuesday, April 27.

Beatriz, who believes her two daughters, Anna and Olivia, are “fine” said: “My message is to send a lot of light and love to the girls, that I am sure they are fine . Do not watch the news feeding the bad energy, that everyone thinks that girls are a beautiful light that they are protected and that in the less we wait for it they will be playing and running happily”, in a message published by COPE Canarias.

She added that everyone: “has a strong emotion that they appear and give thanks in advance, feeling from the heart that they are already with their mother.”

It was announced on Saturday that an international search warrant for the father, Tomás Gimeno, and the two girls has been issued.

There has also been an extensive search carried out by the air and maritime service of the Guardia Civil, the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS) and the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police. This Saturday, the search was joined by officers from the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of Madrid.