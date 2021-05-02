More interaction for Adra

ADRA town hall is investing more than €53,000 in creating a new website.

The project, which was included in the project that set out in the municipality’s Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) plan, will be co-financed by the EU’s Regional Development Fund.

The new website will have a Transparency section that gives the public access to municipal procedures and finances, as well as a municipal App for mobile phones, explained Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes.

“We want Adra residents to be able to interact more easily with the town hall by using a more modern design and the newest technology,” he added.

