Mayor of Gibraltar treated to spectacular display of Japanese art

By
John Smith
-
0
Antonio demonstrated his skill
Antonio demonstrated his skill Credit: Gibraltar Government

THE Mayor of Gibraltar, John Gonçalves, City Hall staff and students of the Gibraltar College of Further Education were treated to a spectacular display of the art of origami.

This was the culmination of reciprocal visits between the College and the mayor as student Antonio Olivero proposed demonstrating his origami making skills.

Antonio explained at length the process entailed in creating something as beautiful as a lotus flower from a single sheet of paper, with intricate folds and mathematical formulae leading to what could easily be described as an ornament.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A selection of Antonio's creations

Perhaps overlooked as an art form which was developed in Japan, the audience were struck by his creations and were left with a sense of awe at how this young man, who aspires to represent the Rock abroad, uses his immense intellect to create items of beauty.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here