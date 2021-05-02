Mayor of Gibraltar treated to spectacular display of Japanese art

THE Mayor of Gibraltar, John Gonçalves, City Hall staff and students of the Gibraltar College of Further Education were treated to a spectacular display of the art of origami.

This was the culmination of reciprocal visits between the College and the mayor as student Antonio Olivero proposed demonstrating his origami making skills.

Antonio explained at length the process entailed in creating something as beautiful as a lotus flower from a single sheet of paper, with intricate folds and mathematical formulae leading to what could easily be described as an ornament.

Perhaps overlooked as an art form which was developed in Japan, the audience were struck by his creations and were left with a sense of awe at how this young man, who aspires to represent the Rock abroad, uses his immense intellect to create items of beauty.