Marbella Police Arrest Two for Stealing €400,000 of Luxury Watches

POLICE in Marbella have arrested two men for allegedly stealing €400,000 of luxury watches.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the arrest took place when the group leader of the Local Police Prevention Unit was on duty in the Nueva Andalucia area.

The officers, who were with agents belonging to the San Pedro Alcantara Urban Crime group reportedly began to watch a car after seeing that the men inside appeared to be watching passers-by.

Police checked the licence plate of the car and saw that it was the same as one allegedly involved in the robbery of a luxury watch from a shop.

According to reports, police were able to see this using the video surveillance cameras put in place in the municipality by the council.

Local Police officers proceeded to identify the two men, both of Italian nationality. One of them, 41, was recognised by the officer as the one who carried out the robbery at the shop, while his companion, 50, has several arrests in place for crimes of robbery with violence and illegal possession of weapons, after he allegedly carried out five robberies of high-end watches.

Local Police officers arrested the two men and transferred them to the Marbella National Police Station before charging them with eight robberies, some using a firearm, and the theft of watches valued at around €400,000.