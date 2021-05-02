KATE GARRAWAY Divulges More Bad News About Her Husband Derek Draper



As if the wonderful Kate Garraway hadn’t suffered enough with her husband Derek Draper‘s illness, now she has divulged further information saying that he had suffered rare brain inflammation during his battle with coronavirus, bringing doctors to warn her that he “might never recover”.

Writing in her new book, ‘The Power of Hope’, the 53-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter spoke of her and her family’s ordeal with Derek’s Covid-19 battle, revealing that scans of his brain showed “fluffy white clouds floating in the top part of his head”, which had sparked a great deal of concern among the doctors.

She explains how the doctors at first thought the clouds had been caused by the ECMO, a machine that oxygenates the blood, bypassing the lungs and heart, and can sometimes cause bleeds or clots to appear on the brain, but further tests revealed that Derek had inflammation on his brain, after a small bleed.

The doctors said they had never encountered that in Covid patients, but then, after speaking with doctors on the continent, they found out that similar instances had been discovered in Europe in Covid sufferers.

In her book, Kate explains, “This, they told me, was a unique historical event, a one-off splurge of inflammation, and the fact that it showed up in some form on the earlier CT scans from back in April meant it happened right at the start when Derek was first on ECMO”.

Thankfully, Derek was allowed to go back home, but needs constant care and attention, with Kate recalling doctors telling her, “We can’t rule out some kind of recovery, but we can’t rule out him never recovering”, as reported by express.co.uk.

