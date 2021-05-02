Happy Sixth Birthday To Princess Charlotte

The Royal Family celebrate Princess Charlotte’s sixth birthday today, May 2.

As reported by ITV, the Royal Family celebrate Princess Charlotte’s sixth birthday today, May 2. Keeping the tradition, a new photograph of the little princess has been released to mark the occasion.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The photograph was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen amateur photographer. Kate has released a photograph of her children on each of their birthdays, the most recent being Prince Louis on his third birthday on April 23.

The image shows Charlotte, fourth in line to the throne, wearing a dark blue short-sleeved dress with a pink floral design. The new image, however, was not shared on the Cambridge’s social media accounts following the announcement from Prince Williams that the family were joining the sporting world for a four-day social media strike supporting social media abuse being unacceptable.

The publication of the photograph follows the release of a video of the family to mark Prince William and Kate’s 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The beautiful video shows the family in their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, enjoying time outdoors and on the sand dunes of a nearby beach.

Princess Charlotte’s full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, a title which is currently held by Princess Anne. The title is an adaptation of the French “Madame Royale”, the title is granted for life. This means that Princess Charlotte cannot be Princess Royal until the passing of Princess Anne and it can also not be granted until her father is king because the title is reserved for the eldest daughter of the monarch.