Don’t turn off the Vega Baja’s tap!

Linda Hall
BENFERRI VISIT: Ximo Puig heard the views of local politicians and agricultural growers Photo credit: Benferri town hall

XIMO PUIG, president of the Generalitat, declared at the weekend that theTajo-Segura water was “absolutely non-negotiable.”

He was speaking in Benferri where he visited a water deposit belonging to the local Community of Irrigators who need the water that arrives via the Tajo-Segura pipeline for their crops.

This water generated €3 billion of Spain’s Gross Domestic Product and 105,000 jobs, Puig pointed out.

Guaranteeing water for the Vega Baja and Alicante was fundamental, he continued, although the central government planned to slash their allocation.

“We shall work with as many people as possible to convince them that we cannot give up the Tajo-Segura water and we must do this knowing that there are others who don’t think the same way,” the Generalitat president said.

“We are not in favour of confrontation or partisanship but we are in favour of overcoming a situation that could ultimately create instability where irrigators and growers suffer most.”


Puig revealed that he intended to meet Pedro Sanchez, president of the central government who, like him, belongs to the PSOE party.

“I’m going to work, as I’ve been doing from the outset, to stabilise this situation,” he pledged.

