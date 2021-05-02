Boris Johnson ‘Asked Conservative Donors to Pay for Nanny’

BORIS JOHNSON allegedly asked Conservative donors to pay for his son’s nanny.

According to the Independent newspaper, an unnamed Tory MP received a complaint from a supporter who had been asked to pay for a nanny.

The donor was allegedly asked to pay for childcare for the one-year-old and told the MP: “I don’t mind paying for leaflets but I resent being asked to pay to literally wipe the prime minister’s baby’s bottom.”

The news comes following an inquiry into allegations the prime minister asked donors to pay to refurbish his flat.

The Electoral Commission announced that it would hold a formal investigation into how his Downing Street flat refurbishment was funded.

The spending watchdog has now said it has “reasonable grounds” to suspect there may have been an offence committed.

Johnson has insisted that he would assist the commission with its inquiries and that he has not broken any laws with the flat renovations. However, according to a Government source, Downing Street is concerned that “there could be a paper trail” at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ).

It has been alleged that the refurbishment was paid for by a donation from Tory peer, Lord Brownlow, to conservative campaign headquarters (CCHQ) and then to Boris Johnson.

No 10 have not denied the donation or loan arrangement, but have insisted that: “Conservative party funds are not being used to pay for the Downing Street flat.”

Prime ministers receive a budget of up to £ 30,000 a year to renovate their Downing Street residency, however, the media has reported that Johnson may have spent up to £ 200,000 for the ones in the residence of the prime minister.