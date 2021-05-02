All systems go!

TORREVIEJA’S Policia Local recently updated their 092 and 112 operations room.

After the local force adapted to the TETRA system – the mobile network for dealing with emergencies – the operations room needed to be completely reorganised and adapted to the latest Public Safety methods and technology, explained the town hall’s Public Safety and Emergencies councillor Federico Alarcon.

There are now 12 screens and three sets of high-tech of equipment to complement the 112 emergency number, he added.

Coming months will see the ROMA communications’ system between patrol cars merged with yet another system, the improved VYRIATO fixed traffic cameras and CCTV.

During this time the Public Safety department will also install a three-metre multi-screen video wall, Alarcon said.

The councillor also pointed out that the adapting the operations room has been carried out by municipal employees, using town hall resources from the Police, Innovation and Services departments, coordinated by one of the Policia Local officers.

As well as the obvious savings in man-hours and efficiency, this has brought savings of more than €5,000 to the town hall budget, Alarcon revealed.

