£200 Million New Royal Yacht To Be Commissioned

According to reports, a new yacht named after Prince Philip will be commissioned by the government. It will be the successor to HMY Britannia. From 2011 until his death in April this year, the Duke of Edinburgh was Lord High Admiral and served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War.

As reported by Sky News, the new yacht will be announced “within weeks” by Boris Johnson.

It could cost as much as £200 million (€166,390,040) to build the vessel, with MPs requesting that the ship be built in the UK.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister has an exciting vision for shipbuilding in this country and is committed to making the UK a shipbuilding superpower.

“We are always looking for new ways to promote global Britain around the world, driving investment back to the UK and delivering value for money for the British people.”

The yacht would be used to promote British trade and interest around the world and would also host meetings on board.

Craig Mckinlay, Tory MP, has campaigned for the new yacht. He said: “A new national flagship proudly bearing the name of Prince Philip can be no better memorial to this much-loved and respected man.

“I am delighted that the years of effort to prove to ministers the value of such a vessel to our country’s global brand is now on the brink of becoming reality.

“My latest joint letter signed by fellow MPs and peers may have helped get this project over the line. I am overjoyed.”