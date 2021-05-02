£200 Million New Royal Yacht To Be Commissioned

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
200 Million New Royal Yacht To Be Commissioned
Her Majesty's Yacht Britannia. Image - Wikimedia

According to reports, a new yacht named after Prince Philip will be commissioned by the government. It will be the successor to HMY Britannia.

According to reports, a new yacht named after Prince Philip will be commissioned by the government. It will be the successor to HMY Britannia. From 2011 until his death in April this year, the Duke of Edinburgh was Lord High Admiral and served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

As reported by Sky News, the new yacht will be announced “within weeks” by Boris Johnson.

It could cost as much as £200 million (€166,390,040) to build the vessel, with MPs requesting that the ship be built in the UK.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister has an exciting vision for shipbuilding in this country and is committed to making the UK a shipbuilding superpower.


“We are always looking for new ways to promote global Britain around the world, driving investment back to the UK and delivering value for money for the British people.”

The yacht would be used to promote British trade and interest around the world and would also host meetings on board.

Craig Mckinlay, Tory MP, has campaigned for the new yacht. He said: “A new national flagship proudly bearing the name of Prince Philip can be no better memorial to this much-loved and respected man.


“I am delighted that the years of effort to prove to ministers the value of such a vessel to our country’s global brand is now on the brink of becoming reality.

“My latest joint letter signed by fellow MPs and peers may have helped get this project over the line. I am overjoyed.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Laura Kemp
Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here