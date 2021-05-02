15 Injured Football Brawl in Sevilla

AROUND 15 people have been injured following a brawl at a football stadium in Sevilla.

The stadium in Sevilla saw a brawl break out between footballer supporters, leaving around 15 injured in Sevilla.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, a stadium in Sevilla saw supporters and players from the Union Deportiva and Atletico Olivarense teams clash.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The brawl broke out at a stadium in Villaverde del Rio following a match between the two teams.

The emergency services said they received reports of too many supporters in the stands before several hours later they received further reports of a brawl between the two teams, with spectators joining in.

Some reportedly told emergency services that local fans were preventing members of the visiting team from leaving the facilities, and that around 15 people were injured.

The Union Deportiva de Villaverde said it had ensured capacities were adhered to and that security had been present.

It said: “In the presence of a group of fans of the rival team, known as Ultra Olivos,” it was decided to limit the area set aside for them in the stadium.

The club said the fight broke out when, “Atletico Olivarense scored a third goal and the players went to the area of ​​the stadium where the team’s ultra group was located.”

They said members of the group, “invaded the field bypassing the perimeter fence without respecting the indications of the directive and controllers.”

The host club said that the group began to assault, “the UD Villaverde controllers with fences and chairs, resulting in several blood injuries,” as well as further, “physical assaults between the controllers and directive of UD Villaverde.”

The club called on supporters not to take part in assaults following the incident at the Sevilla stadium.