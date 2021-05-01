Sports pavillion adapted for mass screening in several Axarquia towns.

NERJA Council will open the municipality’s Covered Sports Pavillion from Monday, May 3, with the aim of vaccinating 400 people a day, also covering Frigiliana, Torrox and Competa.

“We have made these municipal sports facilities available to the East Malaga-Axarquia Health Management Area in order to speed up the mass vaccination process and to be able to reach immunity,” explained Mayor José Alberto Armijo.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We are going to support the Ministry of Health and Families in everything they need to keep Nerja as a safe municipality,” he added.

Vaccination points and a consultation area has been created at the sports pavillion.

“This large space is prepared to immunise 1,000 people, if sufficient doses are available. In addition, it will have an outdoor area to vaccinate people who are previously authorised to be vaccinated without getting out of their vehicle,” Councillor for Health, Javier Rodríguez.

In other news, Nerja Beaches Safety and Rescue plan has been given the go-ahead for the next summer season.

Councillor for Beaches, Maricarmen López, said: “This plan’s main objective is to guarantee coverage of those emergencies or incidents that may arise on our beaches during the summer season, thus ensuring the safety and well-being of users, complying with the requirements established in the Decree -Law 12/2020, of May 11, by which urgent and extraordinary measures were established in the face of the situation generated by the coronavirus.”