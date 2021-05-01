Ronan Keating And Jermaine Jenas Confirmed As New Permanent One Show co-Hosts



BBC1 has announced that Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas will be the new permanent The One Show co-hosts alongside regular presenter, Alex Jones, after the departure of Matt Baker.

Both of them have made regular appearances as guest presenters on the weeknight show, and have now been given their own spots, with ex-footballer Jenas co-presenting with Alex Jones from Monday to Wednesday, starting from May 10, and then Boyzone frontman, Keating, co-hosting on Thursdays and Fridays.

Amol Rajan and Alex Scott will continue to be a part of the line-up throughout the year as guest presenters, with a BBC spokesperson saying this change is, “the first time new permanent co-hosts have been appointed on the programme in a decade”.

Alex Jones has hosted The One Show since 2010, calling it, “such a special privilege, especially in the last year. We’re so lucky to have an amazing family of talent on The One Show and I’ve really loved getting to know Jermaine and Ronan on the sofa. It’s so exciting that they will be my co-hosts all year round”.

Ronan said that he was “so delighted to officially be a part of The One Show family. It’s a show I’ve loved for many years as both a guest and a host and I can’t wait to get started alongside Alex, Jermaine, and the wonderful team behind the scenes”.

Jermaine Jenas added, “I’ve absolutely loved being a part of The One Show. Alex, the team, and the viewers, have made me feel so welcome and we’ve had a lot of fun already – I’m really looking forward to joining as a full-time host alongside Ronan”, as reported by rte.ie.

📢We're excited to announce our new presenters! From May 10th @jjenas8 will present the show alongside @MissAlexjones, Monday-Wednesday, and @ronanofficial on Thursdays and Fridays.

What a team!💛 More here 👉 https://t.co/e2bqkBwEV2#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/UallxzyAnJ — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) April 29, 2021

