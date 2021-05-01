After Catalonia’s Procicat civil protection body lifted the coronavirus restrictions on amusement parks, PortAventura World, the theme park located just south of Tarragona, will reopen its doors for the first time since October 16, 2020, while its Caribe Park will reopen on June 23.

The company will reopen PortAventura and Ferrari Land, and the Colorado Creek, plus the PortAventura, and Gold River hotels, which had all been originally scheduled to reopen on March 27, but had to be postponed due to the extension of the restrictions.

After spending €5 million on security measures, PortAventura World will be hoping that everything keeps heading in the right direction with the vaccine rollouts, but they will still enforce the mandatory use of face masks, and there will be a limit on the capacity allowed into each facility.

Barcelona’s Tibidabo amusement park will also reopen to the public on May 15, with health measures in place for both visitors and staff, as agreed by the relevant local authorities regarding the amusement parks sector, with some of the regular activities being adapted to suit the current restrictions, and the use of more outdoor shows, plus a limit on numbers allowed in the facility, as reported by catalannews.com.

