Police make ‘key’ arrests following spate of house burglaries in Malaga

Police make ‘key’ arrests following spate of house break-ins in Malaga.

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of burgling five homes in Malaga city, using an ‘impressioning’ method whereby copies of keys are made by inserting tiny aluminum sheets into the lock.

This ‘specialised technique’ allegedly allowed them to enter houses without forcing the lock and seemingly going unnoticed.

The pressure exerted by the bolts inside the lock reportedly leaves an imprint of the exact shape of the key on the aluminum sheets to allow for a copy to be made.

Malaga Provincial Police received the first report of a burglary at a home in the city on March 24, which was followed by four further reports.

The break-ins all occurred in the morning as soon as the homeowners had left the properties.

Cash, jewellery and electrical devices were taken in all the raids.

Two suspects, Spanish men aged 26 and 28 have been arrested and their homes searched, during which National Police found various tools believed to have been used in the break-ins.

The pair have been remanded into custody.

In other news, a robbery from a car in Malaga has led to police solving a jewellery theft case.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the arrest of two men, aged 22 and 44, for the alleged robbery inside a car in the western part of the Malaga capital has solved another robbery committed in a jewellery store in the centre.

Last Friday, April 23, at around 1.15 am, plainclothes officers received a notice warning that two individuals had entered a vehicle by forcing door lock and had subsequently left the scene.