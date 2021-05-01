Oscar-Winning Actress Olympia Dukakis Dead Aged 89

OSCAR-WINNING Actress Olympia Dukakis Has Died In New York Aged 89



Apollo Dukakis, the brother of Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis, announced on his Facebook page this evening that his sister, aged 89, has died, posting, “My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health, she is finally at peace and with her Louis”.

Dukakis, an American actress, director, producer, teacher, and activist was best-known for her roles as Rose Castorini in Moonstruck, and Clairee Belcher in Steel Magnolias, winning the Oscar as best supporting actress for Moonstruck, also winning a Golden Globe award in the same category.

Starring on more than 130 stage productions, Dukakis also appeared in 60 films, and 50 television series, being nominated for an Emmy for her roles in Joan of Arc, Lucky Day, and More Tales of the City, while also starring in The Thing About My Folks, Jane Austen’s Mafia!, and Mr. Holland’s Opus.

In 2013 she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and also received the National Arts Club Medal of Honour, having released ‘Ask Me Again Tomorrow: A Life in Progress’, in 2003, her autobiography in which she outlined her battle with chronic illness, difficulties with her mother, and the challenges of being a first-generation Greek-American.

Ms Dukakis married actor Louis Zorich in 1963, who starred in ‘Mad About You’, and they were together up until his death in 2018, having three children, Christina, Peter, and Stefan.

Twitter is flooded with tributes to the actress this evening, with the Oscars posting, “Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humour, and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in ‘Steel Magnolias’, ‘Tales of the City’, and ‘Moonstruck’, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed”, as reported by express.co.uk.

