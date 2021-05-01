New EU Regulation On Vehicle Tyres Comes Into Force On May 1

Chris King
New EU Regulation On Vehicle Tyres Comes Into Force On May 1
New EU Regulation On Vehicle Tyres Comes Into Force On May 1.

An EU Regulation Regarding New Vehicle Tyres Comes Into Force On Saturday, May 1

A new European Union regulation relating to new vehicle tyres comes into force today, Saturday, May 1, which requires all tyre manufacturers and vendors to display a sticker containing the relevant information relating to that tyre, when sold in the EU.

This new system of marking is designed to give the end-user, the vehicle owner, an increased knowledge of the full specifications of any tyre they might be looking to purchase, regarding safety, health protection, plus the economic and environmental efficiency of the tyre.

Each sticker must contain the full manufacturer’s commercial name, plus all the relevant information regarding the tyre’s wet grip, external rolling noise, and rolling resistance, while also including a QR code that can be scanned to give direct access to the EU product code database, with the exact identification number and article number of the product.

Also contained in the sticker must be the tyre size, load, and speed index, along with a diagram explaining the tyre’s use in snow, and another diagram depicting its use on ice, and will also be mandatory for lorry tyres.

Ana Blanco, the deputy director of Spain’s National Traffic Authority, the DGT (La Dirección General de Tráfico) said, “Consumers will have information more appropriate, and this is important because in this way they will be able to choose more efficient tyres in terms of fuel consumption, and also more durable, safer and quieter”.


Also, Ms Blanco pointed out that this new regulation provides an improvement in safety since the tyres are an important part of the system, “which guarantee stability, a reduction in stopping distance – if it is in good condition – and also minimize the risks of loss of grip on wet ground”, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

