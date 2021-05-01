Nerja parks closed as €150,000 upgrade kicks off.

NERJA Council has begun a scheme to improve the municipality’s playgrounds, kicking off the project the Parque Verano Azul in Calle Antonio Ferrandis Chanquete.

The park will be closed while dated facilities are replaced and new flooring is laid.

“The plan has a budget of €150,000 and includes the execution of improvements in all the parks of the municipality,” said councillor Gema García.

“This highlights the commitment of the local authority in improving the children’s areas of the local parks for the benefit of the safety and enjoyment of children, and the tranquility parents.

“We are going to replace a large number of facilities that are in poor general condition due to their age and use in different municipal parks,” she added.

The playgrounds will remain closed for safety reasons.

“We ask for your understanding for the inconvenience that may be caused,” said García.

Elsewhere in Nerja, the council will open the municipality’s Covered Sports Pavillion from Monday, May 3, with the aim of vaccinating 400 people a day, also covering Frigiliana, Torrox and Competa.

“We have made these municipal sports facilities available to the East Malaga-Axarquia Health Management Area in order to speed up the mass vaccination process and to be able to reach immunity,” explained Mayor José Alberto Armijo.

“We are going to support the Ministry of Health and Families in everything they need to keep Nerja as a safe municipality,” he added.

And yesterday, Friday, April 30, Nerja Beaches Safety and Rescue plan was given the go-ahead for the next summer season.

Councillor for Beaches, Maricarmen López, said: “This plan’s main objective is to guarantee coverage of those emergencies or incidents that may arise on our beaches during the summer season, thus ensuring the safety and well-being of users, complying with the requirements established in the Decree -Law 12/2020, of May 11, by which urgent and extraordinary measures were established in the face of the situation generated by the coronavirus.”