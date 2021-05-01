Multiple Traffic Collision Hospitalises Four People In Jaén

MULTIPLE Traffic Collision Hospitalises Four People In Torredonjimeno, Jaén



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, today, Friday 30, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), along with patrols of the Guardia Civil Traffic, and the Local Police for Highway Maintenance, to an incident in the province of Jaén.

112 received a call at 3pm, reporting a multiple collision of vehicles, involving four cars, at Km50 and 800 of the A-306 road, at the Villardompardo crossing on the road from Torredonjimeno to Porcuna, Jaén.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and proceeded to assist four people who had been injured in the accident, three men aged 27, 50, and 51, and a woman aged 35, all of whom were transferred to the Primary Care Center (CAP) in Torredonjimeno, and subsequently, after health checks, were moved to the Neurotraumatology hospital.

As a result of the incident one of the lanes was temporarily cut, but once the damaged vehicles had been removed, and the road surface cleared, traffic was one again flowing freely, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

