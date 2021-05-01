Motril Takes Step Forward in Leisure Centre

MOTRIL Council has taken a step forward in creating a leisure centre.

According to Motril council, officials approved plans for a leisure centre and commercial area.

The plans, which will see a plot of land in Motril used for the new leisure centre, will also see a commercial and cultural area, as well as restaurants.

The council said: “There are companies interested in developing a plan that has been talked about for 20 years and that, now, is very close to being a reality when the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Parque de los Pueblos de America and the plan to transform the Paseo de las Explanadas is underway.”

Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning, Antonio Escamez, called it, “an important plan for the municipality, because we cannot continue leaving the youth with the same leisure facilities as decades ago.”

Deputy Mayor for Public Works, Economy and Finance, Nicolas Navarro, said: “We have an obligation to put forward all the plans that we consider good, even if they were begun in another council term.”

The news comes after Motril port is set to receive new subsidies for its Spain to north Africa sailings.

The company offering the sailing from Motril to the Spanish enclave of Melilla on its Hypatia de Alejandra ship, Balearia, has reportedly received a subsidy worth around €4 million from the Spanish government.

The government had previously offered the subsidies to ports in Malaga and Almeria for their north Africa sailings, calling them a public service.

The Hypatia de Alejandria offers three trips a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, which can be increased in frequency if there is more demand. The vessel can carry 880 passengers and 166 vehicles in its sailings from Spain.