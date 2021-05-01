Met Police Receive Sexual Offence Claims After Allegations Against Noel Clarke

Ron Howells
image: Wikimedia

The Metropolitan police say they are assessing a “third-party” report relating to claims of sexual offences committed by a male after allegations were made against the actor Noel Clarke. A third party report is anonymous so the allegation cannot be investigated by the police. However, it can be used as intelligence, for example, to see if it matches with other reports against the same person.

The Met Police would not confirm the identity of the person implicated but said they had received the third-party report last week.

It is understood that the Guardian spoke to 20 women who accused Clarke of sexual harassment and bullying, and a further six came forward with allegations of misconduct after the publication of the report on Thursday.

The Met police said in a statement: “On Wednesday 21 April police received a third-party report relating to allegations of sexual offences committed by a male over a period of time. Officers are currently assessing the information.”

On Thursday the Guardian reported allegations of harassment and bullying from women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity. The paper says it has since received further claims of misconduct against the actor.


The following day Clarke said he was “deeply sorry” for some of his actions and would seek professional help. However, he “vehemently” denied any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.” he said.

Allegations of sexual harassment and bullying made against the actor-producer Noel Clarke have shaken the film and television industry to it’s roots, prompting two broadcasters to cancel popular shows he was starring in and launching a debate about the treatment of women on sets.


Source: The Guardian

