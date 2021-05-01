Man City On Brink Of Winning Premiership Title

MAN CITY On Brink Of Winning The Premiership Title after beating Palace

Selhurst Park was the location today, Saturday 1, for the Manchester City juggernaut to possibly clinch the league title if they beat Crystal Palace in South London, and Man United lose at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

After an incredible night in Paris where Pep Guardiola’s men beat PSG in the Champion’s League semi-final first-leg tie, the coach made eight changes to his team, resting a whole bunch of his top stars for next Tuesday’s return with PSG at the Etihad.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sergio Aguero had a welcome start, with Pep playing two forwards, Gabriel Jesus alongside Aguero, but apart from a Jesus goal ruled out for offside, they failed to muster one shot between them in the first 45 minutes, then, just as they had in Paris, City came out a different team in the second half, as a 90-second spell saw two goals knocked in.

Aguero picked the ball up outside the box on 57 minutes and curled a shot into the roof of the net sublimely, giving the goalkeeper no chance, and the game had only just restarted when Ferran Torres smashed another goal through a crowd of defenders from outside the box, to make it 2-0, and seal the victory.

This defeat leaves Roy Hodgson’s men in 13th spot in the table, giving them some breathing space away from the relegation places and seemingly safe, while City now have to wait for tomorrow’s result from Old Trafford, but even if United win do that match, the title situation is really just a case of when City will be crowned.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again.