Less than 3% of hospital beds in Valencia now occupied by Covid patients, well below the national average.

THE total occupancy of hospital beds in the Valencian Community currently stands at 69.29 per cent, of which 66.65 per cent are occupied by non-Covid patients and 2.64 per cent by patients with coronavirus.

Regional Minister for Health, Ana Barceló, stressed that “after more than a month with an accumulated incidence below 50 at 7 and 14 days, the balance of the occupation of acute and critical hospital beds shows that the Valencian Community is well below the average”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This means that the behaviour of the public all this time has been exemplary, that the restrictive measures, even being hard, have worked and that, obviously, we have all contributed with our responsibility to the hospitalisation figures which are among the best in the country,” she said in a statement.

The percentage of critical care bed occupancy is 61.40 per cent, where 9.32 per cent are beds occupied by patients with Covid.

The percentage of beds on wards occupied by Covid patients stands at 2.21 per cent.

By provinces, in Alicante, the percentage is 1.82 per cent compared to 63.74 per cent of beds occupied by non-Covid patients. There are currently 64 people hospitalised with the virus in the province – 47 on the ward and 17 in critical care.

And in Valencia, Covid beds currently account for 2.73 per cent of the total number of beds (126).

“Although these indicators are favourable and below the average, we cannot forget at any time that the virus continues to be transmitted and we must, therefore, follow all the recommendations that are currently implemented in the Valencian Community.

“Let’s not forget, we must continue to take care of ourselves in order to take care of others,” added Barceló.

Meanwhile, Spain Health Ministry has reported fewer than 3,000 deaths last month for the first time since September 2020, a significant drop that experts attribute to the roll-out of vaccines and may indicate that the country has seen the worst of the pandemic.