Fire Crews Tackle Blaze In Alicante Salt Lake

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Fire Crews Tackle Blaze in Alicante salt lake
Fire Crews Tackle Blaze in Alicante salt lake. image: Bomberos

Fire Crews Tackle Blaze in Alicante salt lake.

Fire crews have tackled a massive blaze in the salt lake of Torrevieja for most of the day, according to reports from the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Alicante.

Helicopters dropped thousands of litres of red fire retardant sand over the blaze.

Four and a half hours after declaring the fire in the natural park of Las Lagunas de La Mata-Torrevieja, the emergency services declared the fire stabilised after it had already destroyed 19.5 hectares of land. At around 21:00, air assets were being withdrawn as the fire had been bought under control.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --


 

What started as a bush fire soon turned into a massive forest fire,  endangering several homes in urbanisation, whose neighbours have had to be evicted by the emergency services.

Local police kept residents away from the area after it was declared a danger zone by the emergency services.

As reported by the Alicante Fire Brigade Consortium, the fire started around 4.30 pm at number 44 Alondras street, next to the area known as ‘Pink Lake’.
After being alerted by local residents, firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and noticed some flames close to scrub area near a group of houses.


Emergencies had activated the ‘situation 1’ of the Special Plan against the risk of Forest Fires (PEIF) due to the “dangerousness “of the fire, being very close to homes and being “potentially very dangerous”.

 

Source: information

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here