Figure it out

SPAIN’S National Statistics Institute (INE) for 2018 show that Huercal de Almeria had a net per capita annual income of €16,450.

This was the province’s highest, followed by Almeria City’s €15,050 with both Roquetas and Pulpi on €13,650.

Next, in descending order, came Vera, Huercal-Overa, Albox, Mojacar, El Ejido, Macael, Tijola, Carboneras, Olula, Garrucha, Cuevas del Almanzora and Vicar.

Nijar was amongst the less well-off with an annual net income of €8,750 for every man, woman and child.

Nationwide, Barcelona with €19,950 was at the top of the list of Spain’s big cities,slightly ahead of Madrid (€19,250) and followed by Valencia (€16,450) and Sevilla (€15,050).

