Fiestas takeaway in Huercal de Almeria

HUERCAL DE ALMERIA’S San Jose Obrero fiestas began with traditional drinking chocolate and churros for almost 200 senior citizens.

Owing to the current anti-Covid restrictions they were presented with takeaways, explained Huercal de Almeria mayor Ismael Torres.

“This is the start of fiestas that will be very limited and different but still special,” he said.

“We began with the most important collective, the Third Age, which usually participates most but has been the worst-hit by the pandemic,” Torres added. “We wanted to do out bit so they can enjoy Huercal’s fiestas despite the situation.”

