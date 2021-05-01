Fiestas takeaway in Huercal de Almeria

Linda Hall
TRADITION: Chocolate and churros are a fiestas ‘must’ whatever the circumstances Photo credit: Huercal de Almeria town hall

HUERCAL DE ALMERIA’S San Jose Obrero fiestas began with traditional drinking chocolate and churros for almost 200 senior citizens.

Owing to the current anti-Covid restrictions they were presented with takeaways, explained Huercal de Almeria mayor Ismael Torres.

“This is the start of fiestas that will be very limited and different but still special,” he said.

“We began with the most important collective, the Third Age, which usually participates most but has been the worst-hit by the pandemic,” Torres added.  “We wanted to do out bit so they can enjoy Huercal’s fiestas despite the situation.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

