Expats Told What Can Be Claimed Against Tax Returns in Spain

EXPATS are being told what can be claimed against their annual tax returns in Spain.

According to newspaper Heraldo, while the date by which residents in Spain can file their tax returns is June 30, many people do not know what can be claimed against their returns.

The tax return, known as la declaracion de la renta, is normally completed by anyone who lives in Spain for more than 182 days a year.

For those who divide their time between several countries or have property or businesses in other countries, international tax treaties show where a person is a resident for tax purposes.

Those who are tax resident in Spain who earned €22,000 and over in 2020 must file a return.

However, experts are saying that some people are unsure on what can be claimed against their tax returns and although much of the tax deductible expenses depend on the criteria and regulations of each autonomous community, there are some common deductions on bills related to education or self employed income.

Self employed people can claim back some expenses related to where the work, including electricity, water, internet or telephone bills.

They can also claim back some medical expenses, including deductions for their own and their family’s health insurance premiums for children under 25 up to a maximum of €500 euros.

Those who are self employed can also deduct clothing that is used exclusively for work, as well as for public transport costs or work trips. They can also claim back for training expenses, including for conferences or learning materials.

Other deductible expenses include banking services, salaries of employees or the payment of independent external services in Spain.