East Enders Sign Up A Big Name Celebrity Star

EAST ENDERS Pulls Of A Major Coup To Sign Up A Big Name Celebrity



The BBC has pulled off a major coup in signing up former football manager, and ‘King Of The Jungle’ celebrity, 74-year-old Harry Redknapp, to star in their award-winning soap, East Enders, as revealed by the Daily Star.

Talks had been ongoing for months apparently after Harry had hinted earlier in the year that he would love to be on the soap, saying, “My ambition for 2021 is to get a part in East Enders because I’m a real East Ender. I grew up in Poplar, so I have a real affinity with the area”.

Adding, “I’ve already written the script so now all the show’s bosses need to do is to call me up. I’d like to be in it for a year, before they bump me off or something”.

The Daily Star showed photos of Harry filming scenes for the BBC soap at their set in Elstree, Hertfordshire, where he could be seen with Danny Dyer, who plays Queen Vic landlord, Mick Carter, and the other newcomer to the show, comedian and singer, Brian Conley, who will play Terry Cant.

The BBC is due to announce Harry’s signing, and he should be making his first appearance this Summer, with it rumoured that the storyline reportedly goes something like Mick Carter telling the Queen Vic regulars that Harry Redknapp has moved back to the area, at which point, the door swings open and in walks Harry, who explains he has gone into business at the pub with Mick, as reported by dailystar.co.uk

