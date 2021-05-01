East Enders Sign Up A Big Name Celebrity Star

EAST ENDERS Pulls Of A Major Coup To Sign Up A Big Name Celebrity
The BBC has pulled off a major coup in signing up former football manager, and ‘King Of The Jungle’ celebrity, 74-year-old Harry Redknapp, to star in their award-winning soap, East Enders, as revealed by the Daily Star.
Talks had been ongoing for months apparently after Harry had hinted earlier in the year that he would love to be on the soap, saying, “My ambition for 2021 is to get a part in East Enders because I’m a real East Ender. I grew up in Poplar, so I have a real affinity with the area”.
Adding, “I’ve already written the script so now all the show’s bosses need to do is to call me up. I’d like to be in it for a year, before they bump me off or something”.
The Daily Star showed photos of Harry filming scenes for the BBC soap at their set in Elstree, Hertfordshire, where he could be seen with Danny Dyer, who plays Queen Vic landlord, Mick Carter, and the other newcomer to the show, comedian and singer, Brian Conley, who will play Terry Cant.
The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/