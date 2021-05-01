DRUNK While Riding A Bicycle Is A Fineable Offence in case you were not sure



With the pandemic gripping the country, and mobility restrictions in force, many people have gone out and purchased a bicycle, sometimes as an alternative means of travelling locally instead of using their car, or for others, it has been a new form of coronavirus exercise, as you might have noticed if you go for a walk along the seafront and every few minutes have to step out of the way of a cyclist coming along the pavement.

I am from a small village in Wales, and I can still remember as a child, sitting in the square and watching one of the local farmers who used to ride his horse into the village most nights, tie it up outside the hotel, and apparently, I say ‘apparently’ because I would be in bed by this hour, so I never saw him, but my father told me, the farmer would get totally drunk, come back to his horse, climb on, and the horse would automatically take him home.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



When I was a teenager I used to ride a bike everywhere, and I do admit to being underage at the time and sometimes sampling the hard stuff, getting drunk, and riding home, though, unlike the farmer, I had to show the bike the way home, but, I always got home safely, it 800 yards at the most.

I often wondered back then was it against the law to be drunk in control of a bicycle, but living in a small village the chances of getting stopped were obviously almost zero anyway.

I was a youngster then, but I am sure that a lot of adults still think it’s not such a big deal and that it will be safe to get drunk and then ride their bike home, or the tourists who rent a pushbike and stop at bars to drink, I have seen that so many times, well, it was confirmed to me when I read the Guardia Civil information about this, on the n332 website.

It very clearly says that cyclists can not circulate with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.5 grams per litre, or alcohol in expired air greater than 0.25 milligrams per litre, and if you get stopped, and exceed those figures, you could end up with a fine ranging from €500 up to €1000 it said.

I know it will never happen to me, I could not hope to ride a bike for 800 yards these days!

Circular en bici con una tasa de alcoholemia superior a 0,25 mg/l de aire espirado 🍺🚴🏻 lógicamente no quita puntos del carnet…

La multa es de 500 a 1000€, aunque también puede que te tengan que terminar quitando puntos…de sutura 🤕 pic.twitter.com/H8LbnEHeAP — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 25, 2021

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/