Boardwalk for Vera’s Lagoon

LAGOON WALKWAY: Pedestrians use it to avoid the road Photo credit: Vera town hall

FOUR HUNDRED metres of wooden walkways connect both sides of Vera’s Lagoon at the mouth of the River Antas.

The Lagoon is officially protected as a Site of Community Importance owing to its plants and wildlife which includes numerous birds living there year-round although it also provides a resting place for migratory species on their journeys between Africa and Europe.

Thanks to the wooden boardwalk, the public can cross the zone while the avoiding traffic on the road that links the Puerto Rey and Las Marinas.

The slatted sections of wood that were installed by the town hall last year are still in good condition but the path was recently overhauled, ready for the summer season, municipal sources explained.

Wood has had to be used for the walkways as the Coastal Authority, Costas requires them to be removable owing to their closeness to the maritime strip, they added.

