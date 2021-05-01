Blankety Blank To Return With A New Big-Name Host

BLANKETY BLANK Is To Return On Saturday Nights With A New Big-Name Host



Director Of Entertainment at the BBC, Kate Phillips, has announced in a statement by the BBC that they will be bringing back one of the channel’s all-time favourite – and most successful – panel shows, to their Saturday night schedule – Blankety Blank.

Following in the giant footsteps of the show’s previous hosts, Les Dawson, Sir Terry Wogan, and Paul O’Grady, will be the presenter of ITV’s late-afternoon quiz show, The Chase, the very talented, and funny, Bradley Walsh, who did a Christmas special of the show last year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Kate Phillips said, “Blankety Blank has it all – ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley a very funny and much-loved host. I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks”.

Bradley commented on his new role, “I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank, so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it”.

Adding, “I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show”.

Blankety Blank graced our televisions from 1979, when Terry Wogan hosted it, and running through to 1990, with Les Dawson the second host, after Wogan left.

For anybody who has been living on the moon and never saw the show, it has a simple format where the host reads out a sentence with one word missing, and a panel of six celebrities must guess what the missing word – the Blankety Blank – is as reported by rte.ie.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/