Alive thanks to the Guardia Civil
Caption: BREATHING AGAIN: Mother, baby and the Guardia Civil officer at the health centre Photo credit: Guardia Civil

A GUARDIA CIVIL officer saved the life of a baby of seven months that had choked on plastic and a bottle top.

The drama occurred in Roquetas late at night when officers on a routine patrol in the 200 Viviendas neighbourhood noticed several women screaming and calling for help.

One had an unconscious baby in her arms, its eyes were rolled back and there was blood in its mouth.

While one of the officers called for an ambulance, the other took the baby in his arms and after performing the Heimlich manoeuvre succeeded in making it eject a piece of plastic.

Seeing that the baby was still failing to react, he put a finger in its mouth and managed to extract a bottle top, after which it began breathing and started to cry.

Overcome with nerves and in shock, the child’s mother and aunt also needed attention after they both fainted, the officers revealed afterwards.


They accompanied the mother and baby to the nearest health centre where medical staff assured them that the child was only alive thanks to their rapid and decisive action.

