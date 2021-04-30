Woman Rushed To Hospital In Mincer Accident

A woman has been rushed to hospital in Malaga in a mincer accident.

A woman has been rushed to hospital in Malaga in a mincer accident. The 35-year-old was working in a shop when she had to be rushed to the city’s Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

According to emergency services, the woman suffered serious injuries on Thursday, April 29 after she trapped her hand in a machine used to grind meat.

The 112 emergency telephone service happened shortly before 1 pm with the caller saying an employee at a butchers shop in Malaga’s Camino del Pato street had incurred serious injuries to her hand whilst using the mincing machine.

Police and paramedics quickly arrived at the scene and sources say she had suffered severe trauma to four fingers of her left hand.

The woman had to be rushed to the Regional Hospital in Malaga.

EWN reported on a similar story in February from Russia in which a woman died after being dragged into an industrial meat grinder. Colleagues were unable to save her.

Authorities are investigating the work-related accident.

Source: SUR

