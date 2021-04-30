Woman Rushed To Hospital In Mincer Accident

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Woman Rushed To Hospital In Mincer Accident
Woman Rushed To Hospital In Mincer Accident - Image - Pixabay

A woman has been rushed to hospital in Malaga in a mincer accident.

A woman has been rushed to hospital in Malaga in a mincer accident. The 35-year-old was working in a shop when she had to be rushed to the city’s Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

According to emergency services, the woman suffered serious injuries on Thursday, April 29 after she trapped her hand in a machine used to grind meat.

The 112 emergency telephone service happened shortly before 1 pm with the caller saying an employee at a butchers shop in Malaga’s Camino del Pato street had incurred serious injuries to her hand whilst using the mincing machine.

Police and paramedics quickly arrived at the scene and sources say she had suffered severe trauma to four fingers of her left hand.


The woman had to be rushed to the Regional Hospital in Malaga.

EWN reported on a similar story in February from Russia in which a woman died after being dragged into an industrial meat grinder. Colleagues were unable to save her.

Authorities are investigating the work-related accident.


Source: SUR

More news from Malaga

Malaga Provincial Council Presents the Vuelta a Andalucia

Malaga’s Automobile And Fashion Museum Reopens This Weekend

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Laura Kemp
Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here