Toyota Spain To Offer Ten-Year Warranty To Loyal Customers

TOYOTA SPAIN Is To Offer A New Ten-Year Warranty To Its Loyal Customers



Toyota Spain has announced its ‘Toyota Relax’ program, which will allow Toyota customers to take advantage of a new extended warranty scheme of up to 10 years, or 160,000km, whichever comes first, at no extra cost.

New Toyota vehicles come with an official three year or 100,000km warranty on all parts and labour, and a similar five-year warranty on all its hybrid vehicles, but with the introduction of ‘Toyota Relax’, the only requirement is that you have your vehicle maintained annually, or at every 15,000km, in one of the Official Network of Toyota Spain Dealers, then you can benefit from up to 10 years warranty, until the vehicle reaches 160,000km.

Under this warranty system, Toyota customers will also benefit from the ‘Health Check’, which is an inspection of the vehicle’s general condition, including all mechanical and electronic parts, to give the driver peace of mind, and also to aid in detecting any possible problems at an early stage.

As a result of this extended warranty scheme, it allows drivers to benefit even if they don’t have a fully stamped service book, and the vehicle in question will only need to undergo the corresponding service to benefit from an additional year’s warranty.

By initiating this scheme, Toyota hopes to assure that their customers are their main concern, a ‘customer centric’ philosophy, in which they apply four objectives: to provide quick, efficient, and complete answers, to offer a response to each incident, to maximize efforts in resolving doubts, and, finally, a special follow-up to all claims, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

