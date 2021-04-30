SPECULATORS TO DESTROY INLAND COSTA DEL SOL

Over the last year, while restrictions of Covid lockdown were going on, speculators using a vast net of Spanish companies have submitted hundreds of projects that will destroy many of the areas of natural beauty in Andalucía ( and the rest of Spain ) with photovoltaic industrial estates.

The product of these vast photovoltaic estates over their limited life span cannot be called green energy when the loss in these areas of trees, plants, crops and vegetation which are high consumers of CO2 is taken into consideration.

The energy produced by these photovoltaic estates is not for local consumption, it will go straight into the European electric grid to be sold to electric deficient countries. Spain has already more than sufficient supplies of electricity even though its electric controlling giants still charge one of the highest rates in Europe.

So who wins and who loses?

Our earth and our climate? LOSERS, as the end product produces no overhaul C02 reduction and after the 20 to 30 year lifespan of the photovoltaic plates we are left with areas of desert that used to be beautiful areas of CO2 eating crops, trees and vegetation.

The local population? LOSERS, as the production of this extra electricity will not reduce prices, this electricity will be sold outside Spain through the international electric network to other countries for the next 20/30 years, but the natural beauty of their local countryside is destroyed forever.

The next generation? LOSERS, as their heritage of areas of natural beauty and biodiversity are destroyed; the photovoltaic plates only have a lifespan of 20 to 30 years and then are dumped in local land fill with their toxic materials polluting ground water and rivers.

Animal life and birds? LOSERS, the migratory patterns of vast amounts of birds are disrupted, rivers dry up or become toxic, water tables are reduced and without vegetation we lose not only the wildlife but insects and bees so vital to the future balance of nature.

The Costa del Sol? LOSER, as its natural inland beauty will be covered by black plates and high voltage power lines, its animal and bird life destroyed, its natural supply of water diminished and toxic and inland tourism reduced dramatically.

And the benefits go to? WIN and get rich. Faceless individuals and companies, bureaucrats without conscious and officials without scruples, who are taking advantage of European grants, compulsory purchase orders to purchase land at way below a realistic price and then selling the industrial plants as massive profits to the national electricity companies. Companies who will still charge high prices throughout Spain and make extra profit by selling the surplus electricity throughout Europe and beyond.

During the last 4 months the newly formed association “ Valle Natural Rio Grande” made up of local people and professionals who care about our heritage, have discovered plans for local photovoltaic estates ( it is wrong to call them “farms”) to replace areas of natural beauty, biodiversity and crop production, affecting Marbella, Ojén, Monda, Guaro, El Burgo, Alozaina, Casabonela, Álora, Pizzara ,Coín and Cártama. The area affected is over 400 square kilometres, an area equal to the developed coastal strip that goes from Málaga to Estepona.

We say “discovered” as these projects have been hidden till the last moment to public examination, and initially were only for small areas thus avoiding environmental impact studies. The first one discovered in October of 2020 was for less than 1 sq. Km. and up until May 2021 the association have found multiple estates when joined together affect over 400 sq. Kms. And there will be more projects to come.

Help is needed now to stop this destruction ofour humanitarian heritage. The first step is to go to the website of “ Valle Natural Río Grande ”, find out more and how to be part of this action to stop a few greedy people getting even richer at the cost of very many others who live and work in this, for now, a very beautiful part of our world.

Go to: www.vallenaturalriogrande.com

#renewablesyesbutnotthisway