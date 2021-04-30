News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Linda Hall
OLIVA: Request for more zebra crossings on N-332 Photo credit: Pixabay

Slow down NOW that more vehicles use the toll-free AP-7 motorway, Oliva town hall has asked permission to increase the number of pedestrian crossings on the N-332 main road that cuts through the town centre.

Quite safe  THE Generalitat is likely to authorise large-scale “safe” cultural and sporting events after none of the 5,000 face-masked audience at last month’s Love of Lesbian concert in Barcelona later contracted the coronavirus.

