New TV Documentary Series Explores Piracy In The Balearics

A new TV documentary series exploring piracy in the Balearics is being filmed in Mallorca by Canal History, IB3 and Mapa films. Filming locations around the island will include the Caves of Drac, Bellver Castle, Almudaina Palace, Poble Espanyol, Cap de Pera Castle, Cap Blanc, Alcudia Beach, Pollensa and onboard the Galera Rafael Verdera sail-boat – which dates back to 1841.

The documentary, ‘Pirates in the Balearics’, will dive into the details of piracy in the Mediterranean and the impact it had on the Balearic Islands. The documentary will depict where bloody battles took place, with the islands being the perfect strategic point to attack, take refuge and make preparations for attacks on other ports in the Mediterranean.

Broadcast in four episodes and through writers, the military and historians, the series will discover how privateers played a pivotal role in the power disputes in the Mediterranean.

It will also investigate the most important battles and incursions and the impact they had on the inhabitants of the islands.

The documentary will be broadcast on Canal HISTORIA, via Movistar+, VodafoneTV, OrangeTV, Virgin Telco, Euskaltel, R, Telecable and Local Cable and on IB3 Televisió.

Source: Majorca Daily Bulletin