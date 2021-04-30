New name, new image for Benidorm’s Armanello area

THE regional government gave the go-ahead for Benidorm’s Ensanche-Levante development project.

Formerly known as Plan Armanello, this will transform the largest-remaining tract of land on Benidorm’s Levante side with 20 hotels and 2,000 apartments.

Once a rural neighbourhood of smallholdings and holiday homes, this is now run-down with its remaining properties occupied by squatters, many of whom deal drugs.

According to a report by the Generalitat’s General Directorate of Tourism, the Ensanche-Levante plans comply with the Valencian Community’s White Paper on tourism strategy and legislation.

The development was adapted to good environmental practices, the report continued, while incorporating sustainability procedures directed at “rationalised use of energy resources, waste production, re-use of materials and minimalisation of the impact of smoke, odours and noise.”

All of this, the report concluded, would contribute to improving the development’s surroundings and integration into the landscape.

